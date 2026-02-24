Julien Gauthier headshot

Julien Gauthier News: Flipped in minor-league deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Gauthier was traded to the Blues from the Islanders on Tuesday in exchange for Matt Luff.

Selected in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Gauthier has struggled to live up to that hype. The 28-year-old winger has logged 181 regular-season games at the NHL level, notching 19 goals and 22 assists along the way. So far this season, Gauthier has failed to break into the NHL, playing exclusively with AHL Bridgeport while generating five goals and two assists in 14 games. He figures to report to AHL Springfield, where he will likely spend the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.

Julien Gauthier
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julien Gauthier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julien Gauthier See More
The ROR Of The Crowd
NHL
The ROR Of The Crowd
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
February 20, 2023
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Reactions
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Reactions
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
March 21, 2022
DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
December 10, 2021
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2
Author Image
Jon Litterine
January 30, 2021
Redoing the First Round of the 2016 NHL Draft
NHL
Redoing the First Round of the 2016 NHL Draft
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 15, 2020