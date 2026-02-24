Julien Gauthier News: Flipped in minor-league deal
Gauthier was traded to the Blues from the Islanders on Tuesday in exchange for Matt Luff.
Selected in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Gauthier has struggled to live up to that hype. The 28-year-old winger has logged 181 regular-season games at the NHL level, notching 19 goals and 22 assists along the way. So far this season, Gauthier has failed to break into the NHL, playing exclusively with AHL Bridgeport while generating five goals and two assists in 14 games. He figures to report to AHL Springfield, where he will likely spend the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.
