Julius Miettinen News: Earns four points Saturday
Miettinen scored a goal and added three assists in WHL Everett's 6-2 win over Prince Albert in Game 2 on Saturday.
Miettinen has earned four goals and eight assists during a five-game point streak. The Kraken prospect is up to 12 goals, 24 points, 56 shots and a plus-17 rating across 15 appearances this postseason. Miettinen continues to impress, and his success is a big part of the reason Everett is three wins away from advancing to the Memorial Cup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Miettinen See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15075 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
-
NHL Draft
2024 NHL Entry Draft PreviewJune 25, 2024
-
NHL Draft
2024 NHL Entry Draft Betting GuideJune 17, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Miettinen See More