Julius Miettinen headshot

Julius Miettinen News: Five points in Everett's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Miettinen scored three goals and added two assists in WHL Everett's 8-3 win over Kamloops on Friday.

Miettinen put in his best performance of the season Friday. He's up to 26 goals and 64 points over 43 outings, including 17 points over 11 contests in February. The Kraken prospect is having a strong campaign and should be ready to move on to the AHL in 2026-27 since he signed his entry-level deal in October.

Julius Miettinen
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Miettinen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Miettinen See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
4 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
364 days ago
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 25, 2024
2024 NHL Entry Draft Betting Guide
NHL
2024 NHL Entry Draft Betting Guide
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 17, 2024