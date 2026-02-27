Julius Miettinen News: Five points in Everett's win

Miettinen scored three goals and added two assists in WHL Everett's 8-3 win over Kamloops on Friday.

Miettinen put in his best performance of the season Friday. He's up to 26 goals and 64 points over 43 outings, including 17 points over 11 contests in February. The Kraken prospect is having a strong campaign and should be ready to move on to the AHL in 2026-27 since he signed his entry-level deal in October.