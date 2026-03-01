Julius Miettinen headshot

Julius Miettinen News: Four-point burst in WHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Miettinen scored twice and added two assists in WHL Everett's 6-4 win over Wenatchee on Sunday.

Everett played three straight days this weekend, and Miettinen accumulated seven goals and four helpers in that span. He's been good all season, but that's another level of quality for the Kraken prospect. Miettinen is at 30 goals, 70 points and a plus-54 rating over 45 appearances this season and looks more than ready to head to the AHL in 2026-27.

Julius Miettinen
Seattle Kraken
