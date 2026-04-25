Julius Miettinen headshot

Julius Miettinen News: Picks up three helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Miettinen registered three assists in WHL Everett's 5-4 double-overtime win over Penticton in Game 2 on Saturday.

Miettinen is up to eight goals and seven assists over 11 playoff contests. The Kraken prospect racked up 76 points and a plus-60 rating in 52 regular-season contests. He's gone three games without a goal, but Miettinen can both score and set up teammates at the junior level.

Julius Miettinen
Seattle Kraken
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