Julius Miettinen News: Picks up three helpers

Miettinen registered three assists in WHL Everett's 5-4 double-overtime win over Penticton in Game 2 on Saturday.

Miettinen is up to eight goals and seven assists over 11 playoff contests. The Kraken prospect racked up 76 points and a plus-60 rating in 52 regular-season contests. He's gone three games without a goal, but Miettinen can both score and set up teammates at the junior level.