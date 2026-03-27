Julius Miettinen News: Three-point game Friday

Miettinen scored twice and added an assist in WHL Everett's 8-1 win over Portland in Game 1 on Friday.

Miettinen is off to a hot start in the playoffs after posting 35 goals and 76 points in 52 regular-season games. The Kraken prospect took a big step forward as part of the WHL's top team this season. He'll look to keep it going in the postseason before preparing to go to AHL Coachella Valley in 2026-27.