Julius Miettinen News: Two more goals Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Miettinen scored twice in WHL Everett's 3-2 overtime win over Seattle on Saturday.

Miettinen put up nine goals and 11 assists over 12 contests in February. He earned seven of those points, including five goals, over the last two games of the month. The Finnish forward is now at 28 goals, 66 points and a plus-53 rating across 44 appearances this season, taking a significant step up in his development after the Kraken selected him 40th overall in 2024.

Julius Miettinen
Seattle Kraken
