Juraj Slafkovsky Injury: Leaves game late

Slafkovsky was removed from Saturday's game late in the third period after taking a shot to the head, Erik Leijon of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The hit delivered by Pittsburgh's Noel Acciari occurred with just over three minutes left, as seen on SportsNet, and Slafkovsky's status is unclear. The incident led to Montreal seeking retribution as the horn sounded to end the game, as Arber Xhekaj took a run at Acciari. Slafkovsky will have a couple of days to get right before Montreal hosts Calgary on Tuesday.