Slafkovsky (shoulder) will be re-evaluated in a week, the Canadiens announced Tuesday.

Slafkovsky was hurt during Friday's practice. He still managed to play Saturday, but it seems he'll require some time on the shelf to recover. That interrupts his fantastic start to the campaign -- Slafkovsky has a goal and six points in six appearances in 2024-25. His absence might lead to Brendan Gallagher moving up to a top-six role.