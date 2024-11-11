Juraj Slafkovsky News: Collects three assists Monday

Slafkovsky had three assists, including one on the power play, in a 7-5 victory against Buffalo on Monday.

Slafkovsky had the primary helper on two second-period goals by Nick Suzuki before setting up Cole Caufield's game-winning power-play tally in the third frame. The 20-year-old Slafkovsky didn't have a point in three games before Monday's breakout performance, and he logged a season-low 12:50 of ice time in Saturday's loss to Toronto. His performance in Monday's win should help him get back on track, especially if he stays on the top line.