Juraj Slafkovsky News: Dishes pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Slafkovsky recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Slafkovsky has four helpers, including two on the power play, over four games since the Olympics. The 21-year-old had his moment in Italy, earning eight points over six games for Slovakia, and the momentum has carried over to the resumption of the NHL schedule. Slafkovsky was on the top line Friday, and he'll have even more upside if he stays there a while. He's up to 49 points (19 on the power play), 124 shots on net, 85 hits, 57 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 61 appearances.

Juraj Slafkovsky
Montreal Canadiens
