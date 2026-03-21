Juraj Slafkovsky headshot

Juraj Slafkovsky News: Earns two of each Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Slafkovsky scored twice on four shots and added two assists in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canadiens.

Slafkovsky's first goal and assist each came on the power play, and he added a pair of even-strength points in the third period to help the Canadiens build up their lead. The 21-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in nine of 10 games in March, earning six goals and nine helpers this month. He's up to 27 goals, 61 points, 151 shots on net, 93 hits, 66 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 69 outings. Slafkovsky's still got a few weeks to add onto his numbers in what's become his breakout year with a strong second half.

Juraj Slafkovsky
Montreal Canadiens
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