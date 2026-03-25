Juraj Slafkovsky headshot

Juraj Slafkovsky News: Extends point streak to seven

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Slafkovsky scored a goal, supplied an assist, recorded three blocked shots and served two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Slafkovsky helped the Canadiens both tie the game and take the lead in Tuesday's contest, as his goal stood as the go-ahead score. The 21-year-old winger has been torching opposing defenses as of late with five goals and 11 points during his seven-game point streak. Overall, he is up to 28 goals, 35 assists, 152 shots on net, 93 hits and 69 blocked shots across 70 games this season. The No. 1 overall selection from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft is emerging into one of the league's best category-coverage forwards, making him an elite player to own in fantasy for years to come.

Juraj Slafkovsky
Montreal Canadiens
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