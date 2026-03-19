Juraj Slafkovsky News: Five-game, five-point streak
Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal in a 3-1 loss to Detroit on Thursday.
Slafkovsky pounced on a rebound late in the second period and went bar down over John Gibson's left shoulder. It was his 25th goal of the season (57 points). Slafkovsky is on a five-game, five-point scoring streak (two goals, three assists), and he has been held off the score sheet just once in his last nine games (four goals, seven assists; 27 shots). Three of those goals and one assist have come on the power play.
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