Juraj Slafkovsky headshot

Juraj Slafkovsky News: Garners assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 24, 2024 at 7:31am

Slafkovsky had an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-4 loss to Columbus.

Slafkovsky was the primary helper on Lane Hutson's game-tying tally midway through the second period. The assist was his fourth point since returning to the top line four games ago. While the scoring has been down for the 20-year-old -- just four goals through 31 outings -- Slafkovsky has been more physical in 2024-25. He's averaging 2.4 hits per game, and his 75 thumps rank fourth on the team.

Juraj Slafkovsky
Montreal Canadiens
