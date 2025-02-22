Juraj Slafkovsky News: Goal, fight in win

Slafkovsky scored a goal on five shots, racked up eight hits and added a fighting major in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Slafkovsky showed some power-winger potential with this performance. He provided an insurance tally in the second period and dropped the mitts with Ottawa's Ridly Greig in the third. Slafkovsky had just one assist over six games prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, but the two-week break may have served the 20-year-old winger well to rest up for the stretch run. He's now at nine goals, 31 points, 76 shots on net, 129 hits, 39 blocked shots, 25 PIM And a minus-9 rating through 54 appearances.