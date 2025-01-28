Fantasy Hockey
Juraj Slafkovsky headshot

Juraj Slafkovsky News: Heating up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Slafkovsky scored a goal on one shot, blocked two shots and registered a hit in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Connor Hellebuyck was slow to react when Slafkovsky beat him far side for the game's opening goal. It was the fourth goal in the last seven outings for Slafkovsky, who also has two helpers during his scoring binge. The 20-year-old winger still has some work to do to match the 20 goals he scored last season; Slafkovsky has eight tallies through 47 games.

Juraj Slafkovsky
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
