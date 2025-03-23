Juraj Slafkovsky News: Lights lamp twice

Slafkovsky scored two goals and fired three shots on net in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Slafkovsky found the back of the net for Montreal's first and third goals of the game. After he experienced a slow start in his goalscoring efforts this season, the 20-year-old winger has two multi-goal performances in his last four games. Overall, Slafkovsky is up to 16 goals, 43 points and 111 shots on net in 66 games this season. His performance Saturday helped end a two-game scoreless drought and raised his offensive output to eight points in his last six games. With the Habs fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, they will rely on Salfkovsky down the stretch, giving him strong fantasy value. The top pick from the 2022 NHL Draft has the opportunity to top his career high of 50 points from a season ago if he can put together a good stretch to end the year.