Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juraj Slafkovsky headshot

Juraj Slafkovsky News: Manages assist Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Slafkovsky provided an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Slafkovsky set up Cole Caufield's tally in the second period. This was Slafkovsky's eighth game in a row without a goal, but he's earned five assists in that span while seeing more consistent time on the top line in the absence of Patrik Laine (illness). Overall, Slafkovsky has four goals, 19 helpers, 47 shots on net, 86 hits and a minus-10 rating through 38 appearances. He's a little behind the pace that saw him record 50 points in 2023-24, though that's largely due to a decrease from shooting 13.2 percent last season to 8.5 percent this year while also dropping from 1.85 to 1.23 shots per game.

Juraj Slafkovsky
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now