Juraj Slafkovsky News: Nets early power-play tally

Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Slafkovsky has three goals and four assists over five contests in March. The 21-year-old has earned three of those seven points on the power play, including his opening goal just 1:16 into this game. He's up to 24 goals, 53 points (21 on the power play), 133 shots on net, 86 hits, 61 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 64 outings this season. He continues to offer strong all-around performances from a top-line role.