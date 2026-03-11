Juraj Slafkovsky headshot

Juraj Slafkovsky News: Nets early power-play tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Slafkovsky has three goals and four assists over five contests in March. The 21-year-old has earned three of those seven points on the power play, including his opening goal just 1:16 into this game. He's up to 24 goals, 53 points (21 on the power play), 133 shots on net, 86 hits, 61 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 64 outings this season. He continues to offer strong all-around performances from a top-line role.

Juraj Slafkovsky
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juraj Slafkovsky See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juraj Slafkovsky See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
NHL
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
Author Image
Thomas Leary
16 days ago
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
19 days ago