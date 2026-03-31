Juraj Slafkovsky News: Now one goal from 30 this season
Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Slafkovsky wired a one-timer from the right circle past Andrei Vasilevskiy on a 5-on-3 power play in the opening frame. It was his 29th goal of the season. Slafkovsky continues pad his career totals this season (29 goals, 37 assists; 66 points) and showcase his development as power forward. He has 29 goals, 36 assists, 159 shots, 98 hits and 74 blocks in 74 contests this season.
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