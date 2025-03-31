Juraj Slafkovsky News: Posts two points Sunday

Slafkovsky netted a goal, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over Florida.

Slafkovsky found the scoresheet midway through the second period with a power-play goal off a pass from Nick Suzuki. Slafkovsky then returned the favor in the third period with a helper on Suzuki's game-winning goal. The 21-year-old Slafkovksy has 17 goals, 29 assists and 117 shots on net in 70 appearances this season. While he's failed to find the scoresheet in a few games recently, he has five multi-point performances in his last 13 games, where he has 13 points overall. Slafkovsky is also just four points shy of tying his career high of 50 points from a season ago. Slafkovsky's play on the top line has been an integral part of the Habs' offensive efforts during their run at a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. He should maintain good value in all fantasy formats for the remainder of the season.