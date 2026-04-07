Juraj Slafkovsky News: Power game evolving in right ways
Slafkovsky picked up two assists, one of which came on the power play, in Montreal's 4-3 shootout win over Florida on Tuesday.
Slafkovsky has 29 goals, 40 assists, 170 shots and 100 hits in 78 games this season. Twenty-eight of those points have come on the power play. Since the start of March, Slafkovsky has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and 15 hits in 18 games. His game has evolved this season, he's playing a more controled style. Slafkovsky has just 100 hits in 78 games this year; during the 2024-25 regular season, he had 194. He also has swung from minus-19 two years ago to plus-12 this year. His fantasy value has never been higher.
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