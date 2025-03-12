Juraj Slafkovsky News: Reaches 100-point mark in career

Slafkovsky scored a pair of goals on four shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Slafkovsky put the Canadiens ahead 3-2 in the second period and then added to the lead with a goal in the third. That second tally was his 100th career point, a milestone he achieved in 183 appearances. The 20-year-old winger has been locked in lately with six goals and four assists over nine outings since the 4 Nations Face-Off. Overall, he's at 14 goals, 40 points, 98 shots on net, 157 hits and a minus-2 rating through 62 appearances in 2024-25.