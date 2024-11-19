Juraj Slafkovsky News: Rebounds from benching

Slafkovsky had two shots, one block and one hit in Monday's 3-0 win over Edmonton.

Slafkovsky's name was not on the scoresheet, but he was the primary reason for Montreal's first goal. Late in the second period, he intercepted a pass in his own zone, which initiated a rush. Then, his dogged forecheck behind the net prompted another Edmonton turnover, leading to Brendan Gallagher's tip-in goal to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead. It was a nice moment for the 20-year-old Slafkovsky, who was benched for a 10-minute stretch between the second and third periods of Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets.