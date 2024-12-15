Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juraj Slafkovsky headshot

Juraj Slafkovsky News: Returns to top line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Slafkovsky had two shots on goal and one hit in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Slafkovsky was moved back to the top line after a stretch of games on the second line. He and Alex Newhook switched assignments for the game. This was the lone lineup tweak following an embarrassing 9-2 loss to the Penguins on Thursday. Slafkovsky has gone eight games without scoring and has just two goals over 27 outings.

Juraj Slafkovsky
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now