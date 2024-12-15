Juraj Slafkovsky News: Returns to top line
Slafkovsky had two shots on goal and one hit in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.
Slafkovsky was moved back to the top line after a stretch of games on the second line. He and Alex Newhook switched assignments for the game. This was the lone lineup tweak following an embarrassing 9-2 loss to the Penguins on Thursday. Slafkovsky has gone eight games without scoring and has just two goals over 27 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now