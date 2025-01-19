Juraj Slafkovsky News: Scores against Rangers

Slafkovsky scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Slafkovsky went hard to the net and knocked in a pass from Cole Caufield to tie the game at 4-4 in the third period. This was Slafkovsky's second goal in the last three games, which follows a span of 10 contests in which he was limited to five assists and eight shots on net. The winger is up to six goals, 25 points, 55 shots on net, 103 hits and a minus-8 rating through 43 appearances this season while seeing steady top-six minutes.