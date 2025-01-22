Juraj Slafkovsky News: Scores goal Tuesday

Slafkovsky scored a goal on four shots in a 3-2 victory over the Lightning on Tuesday.

Slafkovsky has goals in back-to-back for the first time this season while also bending the twine in three of the last four. Despite the recent run of form, the 20-year-old winger appears to be firmly cemented in a sophomore slump and will be hard-pressed to reach the 20-goal mark like he did last year.