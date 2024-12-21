Fantasy Hockey
Juraj Slafkovsky News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Slafkovsky had a goal on four shots and three hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Slafkovsky redirected a Nick Suzuki shot for Montreal's first goal. It's been rough sledding early on for Slafkovsky, who entered the game with just three goals with an 8.1 shooting percentage over 29 outings. But a recent shift to the top line has triggered his scoring touch. Slafkovsky has goals in two of the last three contests.

