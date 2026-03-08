Juraj Slafkovsky News: Scores twice vs. LAK
Slafkovsky scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
Slafkovsky gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead late in the second period with an even-strength goal, and then he evened things up at three goals apiece with a power-play tally at the 14:38 mark of the final frame. This two-goal performance allowed Slafkovsky to set a new career-high mark in points. He had reached the 50-point plateau in the previous two seasons, but now he's up to 52 points (23 goals, 39 assists) in 62 contests in 2025-26. He has set career-best marks in both goals and points this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juraj Slafkovsky See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 288 days ago
-
General NHL Article
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan13 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2116 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1750 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Gibson Locked In53 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juraj Slafkovsky See More