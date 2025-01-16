Juraj Slafkovsky News: Snaps goal drought

Slafkovsky scored a goal on three shots, blocked one shot and doled out three hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over Dallas.

A mere 47 seconds after Dallas took an early 1-0 lead, Slafkovsky knotted the game, finishing a pretty feed from Cole Caufield. The tally snapped a 10-game goal drought for the 20-year-old Slovak forward, who is well off the goal-scoring pace he set in 2023-24. Slafkovsky has five goals (8.2 shooting percentage) through 41 outings in 2024-25 after potting 20 (13.2 percent) in 82 games last season.