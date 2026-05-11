Juraj Slafkovsky headshot

Juraj Slafkovsky News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Sabres in Game 3.

Slafkovsky found the back of the net for the first time since his hat trick in the playoff opener against the Lightning. The 22-year-old winger has maintained a top-line presence this postseason despite the lack of consistency on offense. He's at four goals, one assist, 27 shots on net, 16 hits, eight blocked shots, seven PIM and a minus-6 rating across 10 playoff outings.

Juraj Slafkovsky
Montreal Canadiens
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