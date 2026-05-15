Juraj Slafkovsky headshot

Juraj Slafkovsky News: Three helpers in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Slafkovsky notched three assists Thursday, two on the power play, during the Canadiens' 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5 of their second-round series.

The 22-year-old winger produced his second multi-point performance of the playoffs as he had a hand in one goal each period with Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Ivan Demidov doing the honors. After a hat trick to kick off Montreal's postseason run, Slafkovsky was held off the scoresheet over the final six games of the first round against Tampa Bay, but in five games against Buffalo he's bounced back with one goal and six points. He'll look to help punch the Habs' tickets to the Eastern Conference Finals in Game 6 on Saturday.

Juraj Slafkovsky
Montreal Canadiens
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