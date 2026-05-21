Juraj Slafkovsky headshot

Juraj Slafkovsky News: Three-point effort Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Slafkovsky scored twice on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Slafkovsky's pair of goals came in the third period to help the Canadiens fend off Carolina's comeback push. The 22-year-old winger has scored in just three of 15 playoff contests, but two of those instances have been multi-goal efforts. He's up to six tallies, six assists, 44 shots on net, 22 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating this postseason. Slafkovsky has earned eight of his 12 points on the power play, but all three in Thursday's contest came at even strength.

Juraj Slafkovsky
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juraj Slafkovsky See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juraj Slafkovsky See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Sabres vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday, May 16
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Sabres vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday, May 16
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
9 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago