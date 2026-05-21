Juraj Slafkovsky News: Three-point effort Thursday

Slafkovsky scored twice on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Slafkovsky's pair of goals came in the third period to help the Canadiens fend off Carolina's comeback push. The 22-year-old winger has scored in just three of 15 playoff contests, but two of those instances have been multi-goal efforts. He's up to six tallies, six assists, 44 shots on net, 22 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating this postseason. Slafkovsky has earned eight of his 12 points on the power play, but all three in Thursday's contest came at even strength.