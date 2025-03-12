Juraj Slafkovsky News: Three points in win
Slafkovsky recorded a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. He also notched two PIM, four shots on goal, a blocked shot, a hit and a plus-3 rating.
Slafkovsky went pointless in the previous two games, but he bounced back admirably here and delivered one of his most well-rounded games of the campaign. The 20-year-old winger has been playing at a high level in recent weeks and has cracked the scoresheet in five of his last eight contests, tallying four goals and four assists over that span.
