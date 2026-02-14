Juraj Slafkovsky News: Two points in loss to Sweden

Slafkovsky produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Slovakia's 5-3 loss to Sweden in Olympic round-robin play Saturday.

The 21-year-old winger for the Canadiens continues to shine on the global stage. Slafkovsky racked up three goals and six points in three games to power Slovakia to a 2-1 record in the round robin, but his efforts may not have been enough to earn his team a bye to the quarterfinals, with Sweden and Finland also headed for 2-1 records.