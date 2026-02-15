Justin Addamo News: Two helpers in Sunday's loss

Addamo picked up two assists in France's 10-2 loss to Canada in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.

The 27-year-old collected his first points in three games during the tournament, having a hand in tallies by Floran Douay in the first period of the rout and Sacha Treille in the third. Addamo and the rest of the French team will face Germany in the qualifying round Tuesday, with the winner taking on Slovakia in the quarterfinals.