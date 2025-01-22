Justin Bailey News: Dealt to Anaheim

Bailey was traded to the Ducks from the Sharks on Wednesday in exchange for Pavol Regenda, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Bailey has made 33 appearances for AHL San Jose to begin the regular season, recording seven goals, seven assists, 26 PIM and a minus-6 rating. He played in 59 games with the Sharks last season and will get a fresh start with a new organization, but he'll likely remain in the minors for now.