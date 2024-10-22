Justin Barron Injury: Can't finish contest

Barron (upper body) left Tuesday's game versus the Rangers after receiving a high hit from Jacob Trouba, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Barron was hit in the third period and didn't return to the contest, finishing with 15:01 of ice time. There was no update after the game, leaving the defenseman questionable for Saturday's game versus the Blues. If Barron can't play, Arber Xhekaj will likely return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday.