Barron (upper body) won't participate in Wednesday's practice and is considered day-to-day.

Barron left Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Rangers due to the injury. He has a goal, 13 hits and eight blocks in seven appearances in 2024-25. If he can't play Saturday versus St. Louis, then Arber Xhekaj might draw back into the lineup after spending Montreal's past two games in the press box.