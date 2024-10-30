Justin Barron Injury: Will travel with team

Barron (upper body) will join the Canadiens on their upcoming two-game road trip, which will begin Thursday in Washington, Montreal announced Wednesday.

Barron has missed the Canadiens' past three games, but it appears he might be close to returning. He has a goal, 13 hits and eight blocks across seven appearances in 2024-25. When Barron is ready to return, he will likely serve on the third pairing while Arber Xhekaj, who has dressed in Montreal's past three games, might be a healthy scratch.