Justin Barron News: At practice Friday

Barron (not injury related) has joined his new team on the ice for Friday's practice session, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Barron wasn't able to join the Predators in time to face the Penguins on Thursday but could be in line to make his Nashville debut in Saturday's clash with the Kings after Marc Del Gaizo and Kevin Gravel were both sent down to AHL Milwaukee on Friday. Still, if Roman Josi (lower body) is activated off injured reserve, Barron could find himself relegated to the press box -- much like he often was during his time with Montreal.