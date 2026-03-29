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Justin Barron News: Bags apple Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Barron notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

Barron was scratched three times recently, but he's been back in the lineup for the last two games. He stayed in over Ryan Ufko for Sunday's contest after the Predators dressed seven blueliners Saturday versus the Canadiens. Barron has three assists over 12 outings in March and is up to eight helpers, 26 shots on net, 31 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 44 appearances this season.

Justin Barron
Nashville Predators
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