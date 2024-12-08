Fantasy Hockey
Justin Barron headshot

Justin Barron News: Filling part-time role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Barron has played in just five of the Canadiens' 16 games since the start of November after sitting out Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Barron appears to be on the outside looking in for now. Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj are ahead of him on the depth chart, though Barron tends to draw in whenever there's an injury concern. For the season, Barron has one goal, 14 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-6 rating through 13 appearances.

Justin Barron
Montreal Canadiens
