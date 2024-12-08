Justin Barron News: Filling part-time role

Barron has played in just five of the Canadiens' 16 games since the start of November after sitting out Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Barron appears to be on the outside looking in for now. Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj are ahead of him on the depth chart, though Barron tends to draw in whenever there's an injury concern. For the season, Barron has one goal, 14 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-6 rating through 13 appearances.