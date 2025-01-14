Justin Barron News: First goal with new team

Barron scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The goal was his first point over eight games since Nashville acquired him from Montreal. Barron has occasionally seen limited usage, but he's been listed on the top pairing alongside Roman Josi for the last couple of games. Barron has just two goals over 25 appearances in 2024-25, and he's added 24 shots on net, 28 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. Fantasy managers can find more productive blueliners on the waiver wire in most formats.