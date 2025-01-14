Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Barron headshot

Justin Barron News: First goal with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Barron scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The goal was his first point over eight games since Nashville acquired him from Montreal. Barron has occasionally seen limited usage, but he's been listed on the top pairing alongside Roman Josi for the last couple of games. Barron has just two goals over 25 appearances in 2024-25, and he's added 24 shots on net, 28 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. Fantasy managers can find more productive blueliners on the waiver wire in most formats.

Justin Barron
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now