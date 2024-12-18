Justin Barron News: Flipped in trade to Nashville

Barron was traded from the Canadiens to the Predators on Wednesday in exchange for Alexandre Carrier.

It's a flip of defensemen on bottom-dwelling teams. The Canadiens will get a more established player to bolster their blue line, while the Predators will try to unlock some upside in Barron, who has played sparingly this year. Barron has a goal, 16 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 17 hits and a minus-4 rating over 17 appearances this season. He'll likely occupy a third-pairing role in Nashville.