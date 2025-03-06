Justin Barron News: Gathers assist in victory

Barron logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Barron helped out on Michael McCarron's tally late in the second period, which was the game-winner. The 23-year-old Barron was scratched Tuesday versus the Bruins, but with Luke Schenn getting dealt to the Penguins on Wednesday, an opening on defense reemerged. Barron's place in the lineup isn't safe though -- the Predators claimed Jordan Oesterle off waivers from the Bruins on Thursday. Barron is at nine points, 43 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 49 hits and a minus-12 rating through 42 appearances between Nashville and Montreal this season.