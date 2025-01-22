Justin Barron News: Pots goal Tuesday

Barron scored a goal on five shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Sharks.

Barron brought the Predators within two goals in the second period, but his defensive mistakes were responsible for a couple of the Sharks' tallies. The 23-year-old Barron has scored twice over his last four contests and continues to see steady ice time, but he hasn't played very well in his own zone. Between Nashville and Montreal this season, the blueliner has three goals, 33 shots on net, 31 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 28 games.