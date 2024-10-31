Fantasy Hockey
Justin Barron News: Set to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Barron (upper body) is set to return to the Canadiens' lineup for Thursday's road game against the Capitals.

Barron has been unavailable for Montreal's last three games due to an upper-body injury, but he traveled with the team ahead of its road trip and will return to the ice in Washington, along with Kaiden Guhle (upper body). Over his first seven appearances of the season, Barron has recorded a goal on eight shots while also racking up 13 hits and eight blocked shots.

Justin Barron
Montreal Canadiens
