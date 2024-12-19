Fantasy Hockey
Justin Barron headshot

Justin Barron News: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 8:52am

Barron will not arrive in time to face the Penguins on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Barron was just traded to the Predators on Wednesday, so it would have been a quick turnaround for him to jump into the lineup immediately. Once he does link up with the club, Barron is far from a lock to be in the lineup on a nightly basis, especially when Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Roman Josi (lower body) are cleared to play.

Justin Barron
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
